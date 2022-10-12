30 Companies Given Licenses for Local Manufacturing of Mobile Phones

The Ministry of Industries and Production on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that under the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, 30 mobile manufacturers have been issued licenses to start local manufacturing of mobile devices by setting up manufacturing facilities in the country.

In reply to a question raised by a member of the national assembly (MNA) Wajiha Qamar, it was informed that the Ministry of Industries and Production and Engineering Development Board (EDB) have taken numerous steps for establishing new industries to meet local demand and increasing production of export quality goods.

Two key policies to spur local manufacturing that have been introduced recently include the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy and Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (2021-26).

Under Auto Development Policy (2016-21), a number of new manufacturers have started manufacturing/ assembling new brands of vehicles.

Greenfield Technology is another initiative for both import substitution and export enhancement. Under this scheme, different incentives in terms of taxes and duties are given to the companies by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) who bring new technologies that can introduce innovative product design and reduction in production costs.

The licenses are recommended by EDB to such companies after physical verification of their manufacturing facilities. EDB has approved 9 cases of Greenfield Status under SRO. 887 and SRO. 777.

Apart from the above policies, EDB is in process of formulating a number of policies to promote local production and export. These include Solar Panel Manufacturing Policy, Agricultural Implements Manufacturing Policy, and Steel and Petrochemicals amongst others.

The EDB is also facilitating businesses to increase production and exports through different measures.