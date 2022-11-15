Rs. 514 Million Spent to Feed Security Personnel Posted in Islamabad for Long March

The Ministry of Interior has asked the Ministry of Finance and Revenue for more funds to stop the long march as Rs. 514 million has been spent in two months to feed 13,000 members of the security forces who have been brought to Islamabad for security.

The security forces include members of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Sindh, the Pakistan Rangers, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

According to sources from the Islamabad Police, the upkeep in terms of food is currently Rs. 660 per person per day, while the cumulative amount spent so far on food is a little over Rs. 514 million.

The sources further said that most of the 1,300 containers currently placed in Islamabad were forcibly taken, and the tents were also forcibly acquired from different places.

Furthermore, the sources said that no one knows how long it will take for things to return to normal. They further revealed that dozens of members of the Sindh Police have fallen ill due to the severe cold.