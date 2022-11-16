6-Team Baseball West Asia Cup to be Held in Pakistan

Baseball West Asia Cup is set to be staged in Pakistan with six nations competing for the title.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed’s Untold Story Proves He Has a Heart of Gold

Pakistan Baseball Federation has confirmed to host the Baseball West Asia Cup in the country. The event will be hosted by Pakistan by the start of the next year. Six nations of West Asia will come face-to-face in order to claim the title. The countries competing in the event include Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, while Pakistan will be hosting the event.

According to the announcement made by Pakistan Baseball Federation, the tournament will be held from 26th January to 22nd February 2023.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Notice: Ramiz to No Longer Tolerate Baseless Propaganda Against Team

The games of the Baseball West Asia Cup will be played at Syed Khawar Shah Baseball Ground in Sports Complex, Islamabad.