Numerous Roads Blocked Off in Rawalpindi for Youm-e-Shuhada

The authorities have blocked off and placed diversions on multiple roads within Rawalpindi due to Youm-e-Shuhada in the General Headquarters (GHQ),

According to Google Maps, the blocked roads are as follows:

G.T. Road

Fort Road

Old Airport Road

Rashid Minhas Road

Murree Road

Mall Road

The maps show that all roads leading up to the Rawalpindi Cantt. have been blocked off. The duration of this closure is currently unknown.

The reports state that the blockades are due to the commemoration of Youm-e-Shuhada at GHQ. The cellular services are also down in the aforementioned area since early morning. Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) is yet to post an update in this regard.

Roadblocks are about to become a norm once again in twin cities in the coming days as Imran Khan-led PTI’s long march is scheduled to arrive in Rawalpindi on November 26. Although the authorities have not revealed any plans yet, the situation will likely get volatile.