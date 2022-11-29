Poor Test Drive Results Put Xiaomi EV’s Development in Jeopardy

Xiaomi’s automotive division is encountering development challenges. The tech giant’s EV development progress has stalled due to unsatisfactory test drive results.

At first, the company faced regulatory difficulties, however, the car’s autonomous driving systems have now malfunctioned during the test drive.

ALSO READ Safety Concerns Rise as Another Tesla Car Gets into Deadly Accident Within Days

CEO Lei Jun recently reassured investors that the company is making progress and would begin mass production of its first electric vehicle in 2024.

Citing confidential sources privy to the information, the Chinese media site Powerhouse stated that the project is falling short of expectations and that the product’s competence has been severely impacted.

The reports stated that the team is progressing, but at a much slower pace than anticipated. They added that the internal processes and communications are to blame for the delays.

Quoting a recent instance, the reports stated that the required project components were not supplied on time and the project proceeded without them. The outcome was a failure of standard functions.

ALSO READ Citizens Irked as Motorway Police’s No More Violations Initiative Fails to Yield Results

The autonomous driving development team also lacks faith in Xiaomi’s first car due to several operational snags and delays.