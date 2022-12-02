14,000 Liters of Fuel Mysteriously ‘Disappears’ From Police Custody in Sindh

At least 14,000 liters of oil and petrol “disappeared” during a joint operation by the Customs and Matyari police on National Highway.

According to 24 News, police sources said that the Customs and Matyari police had taken 36,000 liters of Iranian oil and gasoline into custody. The petroleum products were inbound from Karachi to Daulatpur.

Citing an official receipt, the report highlighted that the container was carrying 50,000 liters of oil and gas on its way from Iran. However, 14,000 liters of Iranian oil worth Rs. 3 million vanished from the seized container.

Surveillance Upgrade in Karachi

Karachi administration has linked 20,000 private CCTV cameras to the police system. It has also upgraded all police stations with e-tagging capabilities.

Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, called a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the metropolis and the overall steps taken by the department to lower the crime rate.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG), Javed Akhtar Odho, revealed plans to equip the department with new gadgetry in Karachi. He stated these technologies will play an instrumental role in curbing various street crimes.