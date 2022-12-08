NHA to Break Ground for Controversial M6 Motorway Project Tomorrow

National Highway Authority (NHA) has deposited over Rs. 15 billion for the acquisition of land for the Hyderabad-Sukkur section of the 306 km M6 project.

It is the last link in the Rs. 307 billion Peshawar-Karachi Motorway project. Its ground-breaking ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The tentative date of the ceremony is on December 9.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt to Connect Gujranwala to Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

The government green-lit the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur M-6 Motorway last month under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the details, the completion period for this project is 30 months. It will include 15 interchanges, one major bridge over the Indus River, 82 bridges over canals, 19 overpass bridges, 6 flyovers, and 10 service areas.

M6 Embezzlement Case

Although a highly anticipated project, the M6 motorway became plagued with a major corruption case early on.

As per a recent report, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened a probe into the Rs. 2.14 billion land acquisition corruption concerning the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

NAB summoned the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam, for allegedly embezzling Rs. 2 billion funds.

The case has garnered significant interest from the general public and the authorities, resulting in mounting criticism against the departments and parties involved.

Regardless, the government is continuing the project’s construction while the investigation is ongoing.