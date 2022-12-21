Pakistan Railways Allows 5 Minute Stopovers at Major Stations

Pakistan Railway (PR) has announced a new stopover duration at major stations.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called a meeting in this regard on Tuesday. The department members reached a consensus to allow five-minute stopovers at major railway stations to give passengers time to get on board or disembark.

The decision will take effect on December 22 and will only be applicable on trains with fewer stops, such as the Green Line.

The department also discussed other important developmental measures. A media report states that, due to passenger demand, the meeting decided to build 1,410-foot platforms, place baggage boxes, and add coaches to the Lahore-Rawalpindi railcar on weekends.

PR will receive Rs. 14 billion from the federal government for Balochistan railway infrastructure repair and maintenance. Railway Headquarters also requested a fresh maintenance plan for the coaches and locomotives immediately.

The attendees also approved the appointment of a new District Superintendent (DS) in Karachi. They also approved drastic action against encroachments in Karachi Division and tasked the Anti-encroachment operations team to eliminate the problem through all viable means.