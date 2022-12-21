Authorities Seize 90,000 Liters of Illegal Fuel Smuggled From Iran

Pakistan Customs seized 91,000 liters of illegal Iranian fuel in Karachi yesterday.

According to the details, the smugglers were caught trafficking the illicit fuel from Balochistan to Karachi via an LPG bruiser container and a water bowser.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Allows 5 Minute Stopovers at Major Stations

The market value of the illegal diesel from Iran is Rs. 20.6 million. The authorities have brought the fuel into their custody for further legal proceedings.

It bears mentioning that this is not the first time diesel from Iran has been smuggled into Pakistan. The fuel is readily available in different parts of the country as it continues to hemorrhage billions of rupees from the national exchequer.

ALSO READ Sindh to Launch Taxis For Women With Low Fares

According to a report, illegal diesel and crude oil smuggling from Iran has incurred an annual loss of up to Rs. 80 billion. Despite being aware of the issue, provincial and state governments on both sides of the border are failing to prevent it from happening, as it continues to hurt economies and commercial activities.