Islamabad Police Starts Crackdown on Vehicles with Illegal Number Plates After Suicide Bombing

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has announced the imposition of a security red alert in the capital city following the suicide attack that occurred earlier today.

On its official Twitter handle, the ICTP warned of the initiation of a severe crackdown operation against cars, bikes, and public transport with illegal number plates.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Issues 13,000 Challans Over Illegal HID and LED Use

The department has also forbidden the possession of weapons or firearms by the public. It has advised citizens to carry their important identity documents with them at all times.

According to initial accounts of the incident, the blast occurred in a car that was stopped by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on suspicion.

Media reports claim that the suspicious car went off during checking. One ICT Police officer – Head Constable Adeel Hussain – embraced martyrdom while four police officers and two citizens sustained injuries and were rushed to PIMS for medical assistance.

ALSO READ Panic Grips Residents After Suicide Blast in Islamabad

ICT Police contingents have cordoned off the crime scene and an investigation into the terrorist attack is underway. Meanwhile, ICT Police has beefed up the security in the federal capital. Likewise, Rawalpindi Police has also followed in the footsteps of ICT Police, further consolidating the security of the twin city.