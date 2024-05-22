The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has made significant strides to combat cheating during examinations. To address this issue, security barcodes will now be incorporated into exam papers to deter fraudulent activities.

Additionally, in response to severe heat waves, medical teams will be stationed during exams to promptly attend to students displaying symptoms of heatstroke.

Starting from May 28, as intermediate exams commence, students will receive enhanced facilities aimed at ensuring their well-being. For the first time, students will have access to first aid boxes containing medications to alleviate symptoms such as nausea, fever, weakness, and electrolyte imbalances triggered by the heatwave.

These provisions, including painkillers, anti-allergy tablets, glucose, vitamin C, and mineral water, will be provided free of charge. Furthermore, ambulances will be stationed outside examination centers, with support from private institutions.

Chairman BIEK, Prof. Naseem Memon, emphasized the board’s commitment to student welfare during exams. Only colleges equipped with the necessary facilities are designated as examination centers. To combat cheating, security printing with individualized barcodes has been introduced for each paper, allowing for comprehensive candidate verification.

Moreover, each examination center will be assigned a superintendent officer from a single college to oversee all arrangements. The board has also updated the official website, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, providing students with convenient access to exam-related information, mark sheets, certificates, and results from the comfort of their homes. Prof. Naseem Memon expressed confidence that this initiative will facilitate seamless communication with students.