Is the Viral Pakistani Mercedes Really Made of Gold?

A video of a golden Mercedes Benz AMG G63 is making rounds on social media, with claims that the SUV is made out of real gold. However, 24NewsHD got in touch with its owner to lay that rumor to rest.

The owner, Chaudhry Fazil, clarified that the vehicle is only covered in gold wrap. He stated that he had brought the vehicle from the United Kingdom to his hometown of Dadyal, Azad Kashmir.

Fazil stated:

The price of the vehicle is approximately Rs. 140 million. Everywhere I took the vehicle, people assumed it was made of gold.

Luxury Car Imports

The government has recently been heavily criticized for opening letters of credit (LCs) for the import of luxury cars. A tweet from a renowned economic analyst Ali Khizar has shed some light on the situation.

Khizar tweeted:

65 cars are confirmed for the first batch (on January production) for delivery in March. LCs for 45 cars are opened, and remaining 20 in process. 100 plus more cars are booked for second batch (for production in March). And they company is eagerly taking more bookings. MA ! https://t.co/jWh83mLkUo — Ali khizar (@AliKhizar) January 7, 2023

Some sources also claim that the government has allowed the import of over 160 Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles, although these reports haven’t been verified. Analysts are questioning the wisdom behind this decision amid the current economic crisis.

