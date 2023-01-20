Kia Planning to Debut EV9 SUV Within 2 Months

Kia EV9 is in its final stages of testing, with its launch due in H1 2023. The recent spy shots show that Kia is close to revealing the production prototype of its new electric SUV. A recent report from Motor1.com testifies to this foresight, citing a comment from the Hyundai Motor Group meeting.

Kia says that its new full-size SUV will be a “total package”. EV9 has undergone rigorous development in terms of performance, vehicle dynamics, driving range, design, performance, comfort, high-speed driving, handling, as well as off-road capability.

Its design created a massive buzz among car enthusiasts. Its tall and wide stance, boxy shape, and distinct DRLs are among a few curious and appealing elements. It reportedly has the same dimensions as Kia’s own Telluride, but its silhouette seems to be a mix of Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender.’

While Kia hasn’t revealed the EV9’s performance figures, features, and price, it claims that the SUV will be able to go from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in less than five seconds. It will also have level-three autonomous driving, an electric range of approximately 540 kilometers, and fast-charging capability.

Kia will debut the EV9 in Europe within the next two-to-three months as its new flagship model. With its features, appearance, and performance, EV9 will be positioned as a premium product with a hefty price. Nonetheless, it will make a fine addition to Kia’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup.