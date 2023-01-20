Changan Announces Discounts of Up to Rs. 378,000 for All Cars

The circle of savings is complete as Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has announced a discount offer for its entire lineup of cars.

Under its New Year Offer, MCML is offering the following rebates on all its cars:

Rs. 250,000 rebate on M9 Sherpa pickup and Karvaan Standard Grade

Rs. 175,000 rebate on Karvaan Plus

Rs. 200,000 on all Alsvin variants

Rs. 160,000 on all Oshan X7 variants including free 1-year insurance and Rs. 30,000 voucher

The company has highlighted that the offer is only available for limited stock and time. It will also offer a price lock to the customers who avail of this offer.

MCML has established itself as one of the mainstays of the Pakistani car industry in a relatively short time. Its sales are largely driven by Alsvin and Karvaan.

While the new year is off to a rocky start, the automaker has been teasing some exciting prospects for the Pakistani car market. With that, MCML’s future is certainly worth looking forward to.