Changan Announces Discounts of Up to Rs. 378,000 for All Cars

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 20, 2023 | 4:15 pm

The circle of savings is complete as Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has announced a discount offer for its entire lineup of cars.

Under its New Year Offer, MCML is offering the following rebates on all its cars:

  • Rs. 250,000 rebate on M9 Sherpa pickup and Karvaan Standard Grade
  • Rs. 175,000 rebate on Karvaan Plus
  • Rs. 200,000 on all Alsvin variants
  • Rs. 160,000 on all Oshan X7 variants including free 1-year insurance and Rs. 30,000 voucher

The company has highlighted that the offer is only available for limited stock and time. It will also offer a price lock to the customers who avail of this offer.

MCML has established itself as one of the mainstays of the Pakistani car industry in a relatively short time. Its sales are largely driven by Alsvin and Karvaan.

While the new year is off to a rocky start, the automaker has been teasing some exciting prospects for the Pakistani car market. With that, MCML’s future is certainly worth looking forward to.


