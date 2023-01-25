Supreme Court Wants Govt to Focus on Hybrid Cars

The Supreme Court (SC) has urged the federal government to promote Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) instead of imposing “irrational interpretations” that restrict the exemption.

According to The Express Tribune, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar stated the following in a judgment upholding the Peshawar High Court’s decision regarding the illegal clearance of Imported HEVs:

Besides being fuel efficient, it is also an alternative solution to cautiously concentrate on the issue of global warming. The proper and futuristic use of this technology will progress our country, and will not only improve and recuperate the atmosphere and ecosystem, but also alleviate destructive facets of climate change by lessening smoke emissions in order to effectively implement the Climate Change Act of 2016 and the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA), 1997.

The federal government waived customs duty, sales tax, and withholding tax on HEVs under PCT Code 87.03 via SRO 499(I)/2013 dated 12-06-2013.

During the audit, Deputy Collector Customs at Model Customs Collectorate, Peshawar found that used Hybrid Suzuki, Hustler, Wagon-R, Mazda, Cross-over, and Suzuki IGNIS were cleared unlawfully on 50% exemption of duty and taxes.

Concurrently, the three-judge panel led by Umar Ata Bandial told the government to favor HEV development in Pakistan. Citing environmental and economic benefits, the panel stated that the government should prioritize HEV promotion in Pakistan.