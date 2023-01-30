Toyota Stops Double-Shift Car Production in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. announced on Wednesday that it will suspend its second-shift operations at all 14 factories across Japan due to the ongoing disruptions caused by heavy snowfall.

The suspension is expected to have a significant impact on Toyota’s overall sales, as the Japanese factories contribute largely to global sales. The company stated that the suspension will ensure the safety of its employees and minimize the impact of the heavy snowstorm on its operations.

Toyota said that it will closely monitor the situation and make necessary adjustments to resume normal operations as soon as possible. It expects double-shift operations to resume on Thursday. The company vowed to take necessary measures to minimize the impact of suspension.

This suspension at Toyota’s factories highlights the significant impact of extreme weather conditions on businesses and the economy.

Expediting EV Production

Last week, Akio Toyoda stepped down as the CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation. Toyoda was a huge advocate of hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCVs). He also openly contested the viability of electric vehicles (EVs) which earned him notoriety among car experts and environmental activists.

With Toyoda relinquishing the head position, market speculations suggest that the automaker may finally expedite its EV transition under new leadership.