Italy Keen to Increase Economic Cooperation With Pakistan

The Director General of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) Luca Maestripieri Friday said that Italy aims to work with Pakistan to increase economic cooperation with a focus on enhancing economic assistance through development projects.

Federal Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz held a meeting with AICS Director General Rome and Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese at Economic Affairs.

ALSO READ Canada Looking to Enhance Trade and Economic Relations with Pakistan: Envoy

Maestripieri said that Pakistan is a very important country for us, and, we will continue to engage with the Pakistani government through our economic cooperation.

Furthermore, it was stated that the government of Italy is placing special focus on enhancing the people-to-people contact between both countries. For this reason, priority is being given to establishing and developing the linkages between the universities, government institutions, and trade bodies of both countries. The development projects in various areas will further strengthen and boost the ties between both countries.

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese apprised that Italy is soon opening the office of the Italian Trade Agency which will enhance the trade relationship between Pakistan and Italy.

Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated Italy’s pledge at the recent Resilient Pakistan Conference. He further acknowledged Italy’s continuous support to Pakistan for economic development activities in Pakistan.

ALSO READ UAE Keen to Enhance Investment in Pakistan: Envoy

While acknowledging the vital role of Italian economic assistance in the socio-economic development of the people of Pakistan, Niaz sought the support of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in the development of the tourism sector.

Maestripieri along with his delegation is currently on a visit to Pakistan and they will go to Lahore and Gilgit for meetings with the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Planning and Development Board Punjab.