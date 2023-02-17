News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

3rd Price Hike: Honda Civic Inches Dangerously Close to “Crore Pati” Category

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 17, 2023 | 7:35 pm

In yet another horror-inducing revelation, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has hiked the prices of its cars for the 3rd time in a month. The company has blamed rising inflation and local currency depreciation as the reasons for the hike.

Effective on February 18, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
City 1.2 M/T 4,329,000 4,579,000 250,000
City 1.2 CVT 4,469,000 4,729,000 260,000
City 1.5 CVT 4,739,000 5,019,000 280,000
City Aspire 1.5 M/T 4,939,000 5,229,000 290,000
City Aspire 1.5 CVT 5,119,000 5,419,000 300,000
Civic 1.5T M-CVT 7,299,000 7,779,000 480,000
Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT 7,599,000 8,099,000 500,000
Civic RS 1.5T LL-CVT 8,649,000 9,199,000 550,000
HR-V VTi 1.5 6,799,000 7,199,000 400,000
HR-V VTi S 1.5 6,999,000 7,399,000 400,000
BR-V S 1.5 5,649,000 5,949,000 300,000

Foreign exchange restrictions and component supply issues are stifling the auto industry.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) sent a joint letter to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed.

According to the letter, the industry is on the verge of extinction due to SBP import restrictions and the lack of collaboration between banks and the automobile industry. As a result, plant closures are sporadic, and assemblers and suppliers lay off workers.

The letter warned that if corrective action is not taken, this situation will lead to widespread unemployment, a drop in government revenue, the closure of automobile assembly plants, and a mass exodus of investors.


