Tesla Recalls Over 350,000 Cars With Deadly Self-Driving Tech Fault

Tesla has issued recalls for full self-driving (FSD) equipped vehicles including the 2016 Model S and Model X, 2017 Model 3, and 2020 Model Y. According to details, the company has recalled a total of 362,758 cars.

Tesla suspects that FSD may allow a car to go beyond speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner, increasing the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice cautioned that FSD-equipped vehicles can go straight in turn lanes.

Speeding and not stopping at stop signs or yellow lights are also among the pertinent issues. FSD cars may “respond insufficiently” to speed limit changes, the recall summary added.

High-Speed Crashes

This update comes immediately after reports of Tesla’s high-speed crashes in China. In November 2022, A black Tesla Model Y ran past a red light in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, colliding with two other vehicles.

Earlier that same month, Tesla became the center of attention due to a ‘runaway’ Model Y that killed two people. Both vehicles reportedly had a technical fault in the autonomous driving equipment.

Soon after those crashes, Tesla stated:

Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to determine the truth behind this accident, and we will actively provide any necessary assistance.

The incident has raised safety concerns, with people developing a negative bias toward the company.