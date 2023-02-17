Suzuki to Shut Down Production in Pakistan Again

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) continues to face operational challenges, forcing it to announce another round of non-production days (NPDs) in February 2023.

According to a recent notification, the company will halt production and assembly operations from February 20, 2023 to February 21, 2023, citing an inventory shortage caused by the import restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The company stated that the motorcycle production unit will remain operational and that any changes in plans will be communicated accordingly. For the same reasons, the company announced five NPDs earlier this month and 10 NPDs a month prior.

Decline in Market Share

Car sales have dropped off a cliff as a result of the auto industry’s recent struggles. According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) monthly sales data, Pak Suzuki was the primary victim of this economic downturn.

The company sold only 44 Alto units last month, making it one of the month’s worst sellers. In comparison, the automaker sold 3,864 Alto units in December 2022. This is especially intriguing given that the company has sold approximately 5,000 Altos every month for the past year and a half.

Pak Suzuki experienced multiple NPDs in the last few months, which hampered sales of all of its vehicles. The Wagon R was the company’s best-selling vehicle in January, with only 671 units sold.

PSMC sold only 2,946 units last month, witnessing a 74% decrease month over month (MoM) from December. Given recent increases in car and fuel prices, as well as production cuts, this downward trend is likely to continue.