Changan Has Increased Car Prices Due to Tax Hike

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 100,000. Also, like its competitors, the company has cited the tax rate hike as the reason for the price increase.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual
|3,899,000
|3,929,000
|30,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|4,199,000
|4,239,000
|40,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|4,499,000
|4,599,000
|100,000
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|7,999,000
|8,069,000
|70,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|8,599,000
|8,679,000
|80,000
|Karvaan
|2,749,000
|2,779,000
|30,000
|Karvaan Plus
|2,899,000
|2,929,000
|30,000
It bears mentioning though that Changan’s offerings are among the better ones in terms of value for money in their class.
In January, Changan celebrated selling over 40,000 units in the last two years. The company claimed that it had become the biggest car company by sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.
According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of the Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. The document entails the following breakup of its total market share:
- Changan Karvaan — 42% Small Van Segment Share
- Changan Alsvin — 18% B-Sedan Segment Share
- Changan Oshan X7 — 15% C-SUV Segment Share
- Changan M9 Sherpa — 7% Small Pickup Segment Share
While Changan’s progress is promising, the recent production and sales decline in the industry may take a toll on its growth as well.