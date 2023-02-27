News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Changan Has Increased Car Prices Due to Tax Hike

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 27, 2023 | 4:39 pm

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 100,000. Also, like its competitors, the company has cited the tax rate hike as the reason for the price increase.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,899,000 3,929,000 30,000
Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 4,199,000 4,239,000 40,000
Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 4,499,000 4,599,000 100,000
Oshan X7 Comfort 7,999,000 8,069,000 70,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense 8,599,000 8,679,000 80,000
Karvaan 2,749,000 2,779,000 30,000
Karvaan Plus 2,899,000 2,929,000 30,000

It bears mentioning though that Changan’s offerings are among the better ones in terms of value for money in their class.

In January, Changan celebrated selling over 40,000 units in the last two years. The company claimed that it had become the biggest car company by sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.

ALSO READ

According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of the Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. The document entails the following breakup of its total market share:

  • Changan Karvaan — 42% Small Van Segment Share
  • Changan Alsvin — 18% B-Sedan Segment Share
  • Changan Oshan X7 — 15% C-SUV Segment Share
  • Changan M9 Sherpa — 7% Small Pickup Segment Share

While Changan’s progress is promising, the recent production and sales decline in the industry may take a toll on its growth as well.


lens

‘Happy Birthday to Me’: Hira Mani Celebrates Her Birthday in Style [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Recovers Over PKR 368Mn in Ongoing Campaign Against Illegal Construction and Commercialization
Read more in proproperty
close
>