Changan Has Increased Car Prices Due to Tax Hike

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 100,000. Also, like its competitors, the company has cited the tax rate hike as the reason for the price increase.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,899,000 3,929,000 30,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 4,199,000 4,239,000 40,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 4,499,000 4,599,000 100,000 Oshan X7 Comfort 7,999,000 8,069,000 70,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 8,599,000 8,679,000 80,000 Karvaan 2,749,000 2,779,000 30,000 Karvaan Plus 2,899,000 2,929,000 30,000

It bears mentioning though that Changan’s offerings are among the better ones in terms of value for money in their class.

In January, Changan celebrated selling over 40,000 units in the last two years. The company claimed that it had become the biggest car company by sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.

According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of the Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. The document entails the following breakup of its total market share:

Changan Karvaan — 42% Small Van Segment Share

Changan Alsvin — 18% B-Sedan Segment Share

Changan Oshan X7 — 15% C-SUV Segment Share

Changan M9 Sherpa — 7% Small Pickup Segment Share

While Changan’s progress is promising, the recent production and sales decline in the industry may take a toll on its growth as well.