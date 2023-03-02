This Pakistani Civic is Faster Than Most Modern Ferraris

Pakistani car culture, albeit small, has some masterpieces that deserve appreciation. One such car is a heavily modified 1994 (fifth generation) Honda Civic that put down a blisteringly fast 0-100 time on a public road.

A viral social media video showed the Civic going from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.7 seconds, which is just two-tenths of a second slower than a Bugatti Veyron.

According to details, the said Civic has a 2.4 liter four-cylinder K24 engine that was also used in Honda Accord, CR-V, and other large vehicles.

This engine is particularly popular among car enthusiasts for its great modifiability. The video description also added that this Civic is all-wheel-drive (AWD) which allows for great traction.

The car has been modified by Redline Motorsports — a Pakistan car tuning and modification company based in Lahore. This Civic is just one of the company’s projects, which include the likes of multiple Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution sedans, Hondas, and other cars popular among motorsports enthusiasts.

This Civic is a serious performance car that can outrun most hypercars in a straight and also gives Redline Motorsports huge bragging rights.