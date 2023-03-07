KP Caretaker Minister Accuses Peshawar BRT CEO of Embezzling Money

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) caretaker transport minister Shahid Khattak has accused the former PTI provincial government of corruption in various projects.

During a conversation with Geo News, Shahid alleged that Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service CEO Fayyaz Ahmad Khan has fled the country after embezzling Rs. 7 billion alongside his associates and former provincial chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The interim minister stated that PTI has trapped KP in debt worth billions of rupees. He requested the agencies to investigate the matter and ensured the government’s support. Zu Peshawar is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

An Award Winning Service

It bears mentioning that Zu Peshawar has won several international awards since its debut.

Last month, the World Resources Institute (WRI) awarded the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) a $25,000 prize as one of five finalists for the Prize for Cities Award. The award ceremony took place in New York, United States, where Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, CEO of Zu Peshawar, was honored.

Sadaf Kamil, a spokesperson for TransPeshawar, highlighted that the WRI evaluated 260 projects from 175 cities and 65 countries for the award.

Five finalists including Zu Peshawar were selected from the pool of submissions, while 255 were eliminated, based on an evaluation conducted by an international and multidisciplinary evaluation team.

Other awards include:

Gold Standard BRT Award

Sustainable Transport Award

Best Smart Ticketing Programme Award in 2022

The spokesperson for TransPeshawar stated that the project’s impact extends beyond mobility and transportation. The service has a profound and lasting effect on enhancing economic activity and empowering women and vulnerable segments of society, she added.