Excise Called Out For Slow Numberplate Distribution

Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan ordered the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ET&NC) Punjab and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to create a district-level vehicle number plate distribution system.

According to a report, the ombudsman asserted that a more organized vehicle number plate issuing process is needed. He also ordered the ET&NC Department to report monthly on number plate issuance and distribution.

Khan requested a report from the secretary excise & taxation department to explain why vehicle owners were not receiving number plates after paying the fee.

In this regard, the ET&NC stated that it entered an agreement with the NRTC for the issuance of vehicle number plates in 2020. It claimed to have issued an initial purchase order for the supply of two million number plates.

Later, two purchase orders for an additional three million number plates were issued. ET&NC Department was informed that the NRTC has provided a schedule for the distribution of additional number plates as a result of the ombudsman’s notice.