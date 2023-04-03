Blessed With the Best: Naseem Shah Opens Up on Viral ‘Wedding Picture’

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 3, 2023 | 1:07 pm

Star Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, has denied rumors of his marriage circulating on various social media platforms and advised his fans to stop misinterpreting his latest photo.

The 20-year-old pacer visited his hometown after returning to the country from a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE.

ALSO READ

The right-arm pacer posted a picture on social media, in which he was sitting with his father and other family member and captioned, “Blessed with the best Alhamdulillah.”

However, the photo of the Dir-born fast bowler was misinterpreted by one of his fans, who posted the same photo along with a meme and announced his marriage.

A day later, Naseem Shah posted another social media post where he denied the rumors and stated that “The last picture I posted was not about getting engaged or nikkah”

ALSO READ

“Mentioning ‘blessed’ does not mean that it is all about getting into a relationship or anything. It was just a simple family Iftar picture with my family,” Naseem Shah wrote.

Earlier this year in an interview, the star pacer responded to a question about his marriage and said that he would marry by his parents’ choice, stating, “Ask my father about my marriage.”

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Ayeza Khan Looks Radiant as a Mayun Bride in Tangy Tangerine
Read more in lens

proproperty

Chairman CDA Makes Physical Verification of Development Projects Mandatory Before Fund Approval
Read more in proproperty
close
>