Blessed With the Best: Naseem Shah Opens Up on Viral ‘Wedding Picture’

Star Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, has denied rumors of his marriage circulating on various social media platforms and advised his fans to stop misinterpreting his latest photo.
The 20-year-old pacer visited his hometown after returning to the country from a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE.
The right-arm pacer posted a picture on social media, in which he was sitting with his father and other family member and captioned, “Blessed with the best Alhamdulillah.”
However, the photo of the Dir-born fast bowler was misinterpreted by one of his fans, who posted the same photo along with a meme and announced his marriage.
A day later, Naseem Shah posted another social media post where he denied the rumors and stated that “The last picture I posted was not about getting engaged or nikkah”
“Mentioning ‘blessed’ does not mean that it is all about getting into a relationship or anything. It was just a simple family Iftar picture with my family,” Naseem Shah wrote.
Earlier this year in an interview, the star pacer responded to a question about his marriage and said that he would marry by his parents’ choice, stating, “Ask my father about my marriage.”