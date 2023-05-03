Mercedes Thinks it Can Catch Up to Tesla in Electric Car Development

Tesla has consistently produced efficient electric vehicles (EVs). Most luxury EVs aren’t as efficient or powerful as Teslas. Mercedes-Benz plans to use a “tool” to change that.

The German carmaker wants to use its Formula One team to speed up EV development and boost efficiency to Tesla’s level. According to Reuters, the German luxury automaker believes it can produce highly efficient mass-market EVs and cut development time by 25%.

Last year, Mercedes unveiled its ultra-efficient EQXX concept car, which could travel 1,200 km on a single charge. It built the EV in 18 months in collaboration with its Formula One team.

The German luxury car brand plans to use Formula One engineering and development concepts for a 2024 EV platform. The concepts will be aerodynamic and use EQXX’s powertrain and software components.

HPP advanced technology director Adam Allsopp helped Mercedes launch the EQXX project. He says more efficient EVs let automakers use smaller batteries, reducing weight and cost.

The EQXX can travel over 700 miles on a battery half the size of the Mercedes EQS SUV, using 8.3 kWh per 100 kilometers. The company aims to make its EVs even more efficient, with a lesser drag coefficient, lighter weight, and smaller battery.