Peoples’ Bus Service is Becoming a Problem for Travelers

Public transportation issues in Karachi continue as the regular absence of Peoples’ Bus Service drivers is causing difficulties for commuters on multiple routes.

According to a media report, Karachiites are starting to see Peoples’ Bus Service as a nuisance rather than a facility. The absence of bus drivers and shortage of staff have become common problems for the service.

Citing sources, the report adds that the Sindh government has also reduced the number of buses from 30 to 20. Meanwhile, commuters using the service have complained about delays on various routes.

ALSO READ Congo Virus Claims One Life in Karachi

Additionally, the elimination of 10 buses on the R-1 route from Malir Model Colony to DHA Karachi has resulted in longer commuter wait times.

The supervisor of the Bus Service – R1 route, on the other hand, stated that the official time from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. is being recorded as peak time, and efforts are being made to ensure that drivers arrive at their designated times.

Via: ARY News