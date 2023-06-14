It Is Now Easier to Make Money on YouTube

YouTube is making it easier for everyone to start making money on the platform. This is because the video-sharing site has just lowered the requirements that need to be met before you can monetize your YouTube account with the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

Previously, you needed to have 1,000 subscribers as well as 4,000 watch hours in the past year before you could monetize your account. You also needed 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

New Requirements

But now it’s going to be a little easier as the minimum requirement is 500 subscribers, 3 public uploads in the last 90 days, or 3000 watch hours in the past, or 3 million Shorts views in 90 days.

Keep in mind that the Shorts requirements are separate, so you don’t have to complete those prerequisites before you monetize long-form videos.

Once content creators meet the specified requirements, they will have the opportunity to apply for membership in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). Successful applicants will gain access to various monetization features such as Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers for receiving tips from viewers.

They will also be able to utilize subscription tools like channel memberships, as well as promote their merchandise through YouTube Shopping.

Initially, this updated eligibility criteria will be implemented in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. Subsequently, YouTube plans to extend this criteria to other countries where the YPP is available.

Update to Shopping Affiliates

In addition, the video-streaming company is broadening its Shopping affiliate pilot program to include a larger number of creators based in the United States. Content creators who are already part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and have accumulated over 20,000 subscribers will now have the opportunity to tag products within their videos and Shorts, allowing them to earn a commission from those sales.

YouTube has scheduled a discussion during the upcoming VidCon conference next week, where they will provide further information and insights about these newly introduced programs.