All the Places You Can Visit Via Bus From Dubai

If you’re eager to explore the Gulf region but do not own a personal vehicle, consider hopping on a bus for an amazing travel experience across UAE that will not strain your finances.

Buses offer an excellent mode of transportation to navigate the region, including Saudi Arabia, and provide you with access to various destinations from Dubai. We have compiled a list of direct routes allowing you to reach several places in the region.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi

If you’re planning to travel to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station, there are two bus options available. The first option is bus number E100, provided by RTA. You can catch this bus at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station. The journey from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station takes around 2 hours and 20 minutes, and the one-way ticket price is Dhs25.

The second option is bus number E101, also operated by RTA. You can board this bus at Ibn Battuta Bus Station. The travel time for this route is around 1 hour and 37 minutes, with the same ticket price of AED 25. Both options offer an affordable way to reach Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station.

Dubai to Sharjah

Bus number E303 is available, and you can catch it at Union Square Bus Station. This bus will take you to Al Jubail Bus Station in just 50 minutes, with a one-way ticket price of AED 10.

Another option is bus number E306, which departs from Al Ghubabiba and also goes to Al Jubail Bus Station. The travel time for this route can be checked on the timetable provided, and the ticket price is AED 10.

If you prefer to start your journey from Deira, you can take bus number E307 from Deira City Centre Bus Station to Al Jubail Bus Station. This route takes approximately 44 minutes, and the fare is AED 10.

For those located near Abu Hail, bus number E307A is available. It departs from Abu Hail Bus Station and takes you to Al Jubail Bus Station in approximately 40 minutes.

If you need to travel from Etisalat Bus Station to Al Muwaolah Bus Station, bus number E315 is the right choice. The journey lasts around 37 minutes.

Dubai to Ajman

Bus number E400 operates between Union Bus Station and Al Musalla Bus Station. The travel time for this route is approximately 50 minutes, and the one-way ticket price is just AED 12.

Another option is bus number E411, which departs from Etisalat Bus Station and takes you to Ajman City Centre. The journey typically takes around 40 minutes, and the ticket price for a one-way trip is the same as above.

Dubai to Fujairah

Bus number E700 departs from Union Bus Station and takes you to Fujairah City. The journey takes around 2 hours and 28 minutes, with a one-way ticket costing AED 25.

Dubai to Hatta

Individuals wanting to travel from Dubai Mall to Hatta can avail themselves of the H02 bus service. The aforementioned service operates from Dubai Mall Bus Station and concludes at Hatta Bus Station, facilitating a seamless commute between the two locations.

Passengers should expect a travel time of roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes. A one-way ticket costs around AED 25.

Dubai to Al-Ain

To travel from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain Central Bus Station, you can take the E201 bus operated by RTA. The bus number is E201, and it will pick you up at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

The journey takes 2 hours and 13 minutes. Once you arrive, the bus will drop you off at Al Ain Central Bus Station. A one-way ticket costs AED 25.

Dubai to Ras Al-Khaimah

You can take a bus from Dubai Union Metro Bus Station to Al Hamra Bus Station. This service is operated by Ras Al-Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA). The journey takes about 1 hour, and the one-way ticket costs AED 20.

Dubai to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) operates a bus service from Bin Rasheed Building in Frij al Muran to Riyadh. The journey is 14 hours long, with a one-way ticket costing AED 250.

