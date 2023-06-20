Suzuki Announces New 0% Markup Installment Plan for its Bikes

After Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a comprehensive 0% markup installment plan for its bikes.

The offer is only available for Bank Alfalah credit card holders. Furthermore, the plan is not applicable to the GSX 125.

The details of the plan are as follows:

The 0% markup offer only extends up to 18 months, but this is still better than competing plans. In comparison, Yamaha and Honda’s 0% markup plans 0nly extend up to nine months.

Interestingly, Suzuki has its own in-house installment plan as well. The only difference is that it benefits more people regardless of their bank affiliations, making this plan with Bank Al-Falah seem pointless.

According to a recent report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki sold 820 motorcycles last month, a decrease of 29.1% month-over-month (MoM). To top it off, the automaker recently announced the second series of non-production days NPDs for its bike manufacturing plant this month.

Clearly, Suzuki wants to capture the customers’ attention with the current installment plan. Although, it is unknown if that plan will do any good, given the frequent production pauses.