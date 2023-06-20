News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Announces New 0% Markup Installment Plan for its Bikes

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 20, 2023 | 4:45 pm

After Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a comprehensive 0% markup installment plan for its bikes.

The offer is only available for Bank Alfalah credit card holders. Furthermore, the plan is not applicable to the GSX 125.

ALSO READ

The details of the plan are as follows:

Credit: Horsepower Pakistan

The 0% markup offer only extends up to 18 months, but this is still better than competing plans. In comparison, Yamaha and Honda’s 0% markup plans 0nly extend up to nine months.

Interestingly, Suzuki has its own in-house installment plan as well. The only difference is that it benefits more people regardless of their bank affiliations, making this plan with Bank Al-Falah seem pointless.

According to a recent report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki sold 820 motorcycles last month, a decrease of 29.1% month-over-month (MoM). To top it off, the automaker recently announced the second series of non-production days NPDs for its bike manufacturing plant this month.

ALSO READ

Clearly, Suzuki wants to capture the customers’ attention with the current installment plan. Although, it is unknown if that plan will do any good, given the frequent production pauses.


lens

Momal Sheikh Slays in an All-Black Power Suit [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Clears Government Land in Sector F-11
Read more in proproperty
close
>