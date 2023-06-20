Proton Saga and X70 Get Massive Price Hikes

2023 has been a bleak year for Pakistan’s car industry with relentless production halts and massive price hikes. Automakers have cited a few major reasons for the ongoing crisis:

Rupee devaluation

Import restrictions

Increase in taxes

Increase in freight charges

Raw material rate hikes

Logistical hurdles

Al-Haj Automotive the assembler and seller of Proton cars in Pakistan, was also among the affected. Despite that, throughout 2022, the company decided not to increase the prices, except for the Saga Standard Automatic variant in February.

In the latest update, the company has announced a humungous price hike. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Saga Standard M/T 2,824,000 3,749,000 925,000 Saga Standard A/T 3,299,000 3,949,000 650,000 Saga ACE A/T 3,149,000 4,099,000 950,000 X70 Executive AWD 6,740,000 8,799,000 2,059,000 X70 Premium FWD 7,190,000 9,299,000 2,109,000

In a recent discussion with ProPakistani, a representative of an Al-Haj Proton dealership in Islamabad stated that the company will start taking bookings at new prices.

Proton cars are still a rare sight on Pakistani roads. Whether that is due to slow production and sales or lack of popularity, is unknown. For now, it is good to see the Malaysian carmaker get a fighting chance, albeit under less-than-ideal circumstances.