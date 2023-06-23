Only 1 Pakistani University Makes it to Top 100 of THE Asia University Rankings 2023

29 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. While 26 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.
According to the details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by the University of Management and Technology and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|98
|2.
|University of Management and Technology
|=116
|3.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|136
|4.
|University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
|=142
|5.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|=149
|6.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|=174
|7.
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|=177
|8.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|=181
|9.
|University of Malakand
|=186
|10.
|Riphah International University
|=196
|11.
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|201-250
|12.
|Bahria University
|201-250
|13.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|201-250
|14.
|Islamia University Bahawalpur
|201-250
|15.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|201-250
|16.
|University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
|251-300
|17.
|University of Lahore
|251-300
|18.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|19.
|University of Peshawar
|251-300
|20.
|Punjab University
|251-300
|21.
|University of Gujrat
|301-350
|22.
|University of Sargodha
|301-350
|23.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|351-400
|24.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|351-400
|25.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|351-400
|26.
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|401-500
|27.
|Lahore College for Women’s University
|401-500
|28.
|Government College University Lahore
|501-600
|29.
|Karachi University
|601+
|30.
|Aga Khan University
|Reporter
|31.
|Air University
|Reporter
|32.
|Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar
|Reporter
|33.
|CECOS University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|Reporter
|34.
|University of Central Punjab
|Reporter
|35.
|City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|Reporter
|36.
|DHA Suffa University
|Reporter
|37.
|University of Education Lahore
|Reporter
|38.
|University of Engineering and Technology Mardan
|Reporter
|39.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|40.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|41.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Reporter
|42.
|Greenwich University
|Reporter
|43.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|44.
|Islamia College Peshawar
|Reporter
|45.
|Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|46.
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|47.
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|Reporter
|48.
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|Reporter
|49.
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|50.
|National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
|Reporter
|51.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|52.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar
|Reporter
|53.
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|54.
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|55.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.
The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.
The 2023 rankings include 669 universities from 31 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
Like last year, China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the third consecutive year.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|Tsinghua University
|China
|1
|2.
|Peking University
|China
|2
|3.
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|3
|4.
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|4
|5.
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|5
|6.
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|6
|7.
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|7
|8.
|University of Tokyo
|Japan
|8
|9.
|Fudan University
|China
|9
|10.
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|9