Only 1 Pakistani University Makes it to Top 100 of THE Asia University Rankings 2023

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 5:29 pm

29 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. While 26 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.

According to the details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by the University of Management and Technology and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad.

Sr. No. University Ranking
1. Quaid-i-Azam University 98
2. University of Management and Technology =116
3. Government College University Faisalabad 136
4. University of Engineering and Technology Taxila =142
5. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan =149
6. COMSATS University Islamabad =174
7. International Islamic University Islamabad =177
8. Hazara University Mansehra =181
9. University of Malakand =186
10. Riphah International University =196
11. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 201-250
12. Bahria University 201-250
13. Dow University of Health Sciences 201-250
14. Islamia University Bahawalpur 201-250
15. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250
16. University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 251-300
17. University of Lahore 251-300
18. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300
19. University of Peshawar 251-300
20. Punjab University 251-300
21. University of Gujrat 301-350
22. University of Sargodha 301-350
23. Bahauddin Zakariya University 351-400
24. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 351-400
25. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 351-400
26. University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500
27. Lahore College for Women’s University 401-500
28. Government College University Lahore 501-600
29. Karachi University 601+
30. Aga Khan University Reporter
31. Air University Reporter
32. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Reporter
33. CECOS University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter
34. University of Central Punjab Reporter
35. City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter
36. DHA Suffa University Reporter
37. University of Education Lahore Reporter
38. University of Engineering and Technology Mardan Reporter
39. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter
40. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter
41. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter
42. Greenwich University Reporter
43. Ilma University Reporter
44. Islamia College Peshawar Reporter
45. Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter
46. Khyber Medical University Reporter
47. Mirpur University of Science and Technology Reporter
48. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Reporter
49. National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter
50. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Reporter
51. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter
52. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar Reporter
53. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter
54. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
55. Ziauddin University Reporter

 

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.

The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.

The 2023 rankings include 669 universities from 31 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Like last year, China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the third consecutive year.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.

Sr. No. University Country Ranking
1. Tsinghua University China 1
2. Peking University China 2
3. National University of Singapore Singapore 3
4. University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 4
5. Nanyang Technological University Singapore 5
6. Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 6
7. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 7
8. University of Tokyo Japan 8
9. Fudan University China 9
10. Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 9

