Govt. Braces for Busy Tourism Season in Murree Ahead of Eid

As always, Murree is about to host a huge number of tourists, thanks to the summer holidays.

Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting to evaluate Eid-ul-Adha arrangements. The meeting was convened at Jinnah House, Murree, featuring relevant officials.

According to a media report, Nasir told the meeting that Eid-ul-Adha arrangements in Murree are excellent. He added that all departments are working to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for the visitors.

ALSO READ Heavy Vehicle Carrying LPG Topples at Sharp Bend in Salt Range Near Kallar Kahar

Nasir said that mobile clinics will be set up at Patriata and Lower Topa in Murree with first aid supplies, doctors, and paramedics to treat tourists in emergencies.

He stated that June, July, and August are high tourist months in Murree and that the local hospital needs more medical staff. For that reason, Nasir stated that Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Murree has appointed 14 nurses from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology who will travel to Murree daily on special transport.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that tourists will receive all available facilities and cleanliness, security, and traffic management plans will be rigorously implemented.

He added that 18 departments in seven facility centers, and one control center are ready to assist tourists. Zaman also stated that 26 CCTV cameras will monitor Murree’s key locations.

According to Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, traffic, parking, and landslides will be addressed via active planning and early alerts.

ALSO READ Defense Chowk and Sawan Bridge Problems Turn GT Road Into Hell

Chattha added that double parking will be prohibited on roadways. He added that if the number of vehicles entering and exiting Murree exceeds eight thousand, tourists will be stopped.

Regional Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Syed Khurram Ali stated that 700 police and 300 traffic wardens will be on duty in Murree for security and traffic management. Dolphin Force will patrol on motorbikes in Murree’s three security zones to ensure law and order.