These Youtubers May Have Created The World’s Lowest Car

People in the global car culture have developed an appreciation for shock value. As a result, various car enthusiasts come up with unconventional ideas that grab people’s attention, for better or worse.

In a pertinent development, a team of Italian car enthusiasts — with a Youtube channel called Carmagheddon — has built what is possibly the lowest car ever made.

The lowest car in the world [📹 carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023

They took a first-generation Fiat Panda, chopped it completely from below the bonnet, and converted it into a sort of motorized three-wheeler with the wheels completely hidden.

Now the question arises “How is it even a car?” Well, the answer is that it can be driven forward like a car. It can be moved left or right like a car, and it seats a driver, like a car. However, that is where the traditional car characteristics end.

The car is propelled by a small, single-cylinder engine that fits in the front.

The car is steered by a narrow handlebar instead of a steering wheel. The handlebar extends far back, where the driver sits — far away from the engine for safety.

Speaking of safety and seating, this is where this car gets really painful and tricky. The video shows that in order to fit in the car, the driver has to either lie down on a wood plank at a weird angle or sit in a Yoga pose and bend forward. Either way is terrible for the driver’s back.

Furthermore, the driver has to use a camera connected to a smartphone to see the road. The phone is placed on the plank below the driver and is the only visibility aid.

This car is understandably made for car shows and not for road use. Regardless, the reactions and feedback for this car are mixed, to say the least.