Heavy Vehicle Carrying LPG Topples at Sharp Bend in Salt Range Near Kallar Kahar

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 26, 2023 | 10:23 pm

Another heavy vehicle has tipped over while going through a sharp turn on the Kallar Kahar section of the M2 motorway.

According to a Twitter update, a long vehicle carrying LPG overturned on Kallar Kahar Motorway. Instantly after the crash, LPG began leaking from the tanker.

The tweet mentions that the truck overturned more than 24 hours ago. Yet, the authorities have not been able to address the dire situation. The tanker has 22 tonnes of LPG in it, which is at risk of combusting at any moment due to intense heat.

Police Escort for Heavy Transport

After the gruesome bus accident that took place on Kallar Kahar last week, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) decided to escort heavy transport through the accident-prone road.

According to a media report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway North Zone, Mohammad Yusuf Malik, decided that buses traveling from Islamabad to Lahore will be issued “time cards at predetermined safe places” and monitored by speed cameras and patrol cars.

A “group of [an] appropriate number of buses” will stop at a “safe place” before the range and move in a convoy. This tactic will “significantly reduce” road and highway accidents, notably in the Kallar Kahar region.


