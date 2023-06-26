Heavy Vehicle Carrying LPG Topples at Sharp Bend in Salt Range Near Kallar Kahar

Another heavy vehicle has tipped over while going through a sharp turn on the Kallar Kahar section of the M2 motorway.

According to a Twitter update, a long vehicle carrying LPG overturned on Kallar Kahar Motorway. Instantly after the crash, LPG began leaking from the tanker.

The tweet mentions that the truck overturned more than 24 hours ago. Yet, the authorities have not been able to address the dire situation. The tanker has 22 tonnes of LPG in it, which is at risk of combusting at any moment due to intense heat.

موٹروے کلر کہار پر ایک اور حادثہ

ایل پی جی بھرا ٹرالر کلر کہار موٹروے پر الٹ گیا ٹرالر سے ایل پی جی لیکج جاری ہے چوبیس گھنٹے گزرنے کے باوجود ایل پی جی ٹرالر کو موٹروے سے نہیں ہٹایا گیاایل پی جی ٹرالر میں 22 ٹن ایل پی جی موجود ہے

گرمی کی وجہ سے کسی بھی وقت بڑا حادثہ ہو سکتا ہے pic.twitter.com/UsqS18m6Er — Isma_ Shaukat (@isma_shaukat) June 26, 2023

Police Escort for Heavy Transport

After the gruesome bus accident that took place on Kallar Kahar last week, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) decided to escort heavy transport through the accident-prone road.

According to a media report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway North Zone, Mohammad Yusuf Malik, decided that buses traveling from Islamabad to Lahore will be issued “time cards at predetermined safe places” and monitored by speed cameras and patrol cars.

