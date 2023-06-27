Toyota Finally Unveils Production-Ready 2024 C-HR

A few months ago, Toyota unveiled the radical-looking second-generation C-HR concept. Now it’s time to meet the vehicle’s production prototype.

The subcompact crossover SUV has a heavily redesigned look but retains the funky appeal of its predecessor. Toyota calls the 2024 C-HR a “super coupe”. The SUV has 20-inch wheels, two-tone paint, and a sloping roofline that gives it a coupe look.

Toyota has tried to decrease shut lines and better integrate cameras, sensors, and headlight washers to provide the body with a smoother aesthetic and better aerodynamics.

The SUV has a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include head-up displays, 64-color ambient lighting, panoramic roofs, and JBL sound systems in higher trims.

Even as car screens get bigger and devoid of buttons, Toyota refuses to eliminate physical keys for frequently used features. It will also get a sleek new GR Sport Premiere Edition with red accents and a GR emblem.

The car’s 2.0-liter hybrid can be had with All-Wheel Drive, but the 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter plug-in hybrids are front-wheel-drive only. The PHEV has 223 horsepower (hp), while the standard 1.8-liter powerplant has 140 hp.

The 223 hp variant is significantly quicker than its predecessor, with a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. The battery can power the car for 66 kilometers.

Toyota is taking online reservations in international markets. Given its popularity in Pakistan, it will likely make an appearance here as well.