Salaries of Frontier Corps Are Now Equal to Pakistan Army

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has declared that the salaries of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel would be equalized with those of the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir made a special visit to Parachinar on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to spend the first day of Eid ul Azha with army soldiers.

Accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PM and the COAS participated in Eid prayers alongside army officers and soldiers.

Following the prayers, they exchanged warm Eid greetings with the personnel.

During their interaction with the officers and soldiers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Army, commending their strong resolve, operational preparedness, and professional standards.

He emphasized the significance of their service and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting them in their mission to protect the nation.