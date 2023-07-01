Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Makes a Surprise Visit to Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 1, 2023 | 10:32 am

In a surprising turn of events, Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, made an unannounced visit to Pakistan on Thursday, as revealed by Azfar Ahsan, former Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment and Founder Nutshell Group, through a tweet.

Accompanying Jack Ma were a team of seven individuals, including five Chinese nationals, one American citizen, and one Danish citizen.

ALSO READ

According to Azfar’s disclosure, Jack Ma’s visit to Pakistan was purely private in nature, and he chose to stay in Lahore during his time in the country.

Interestingly, even the China Embassy seemed unaware of the purpose and specific details of Jack Ma’s visit and engagements in Pakistan, adding an air of intrigue to the situation.

ALSO READ

Azfar further heightened curiosity by sharing a photograph from Jack Ma’s visit to a friend’s residence in Lahore. The image captured the iconic entrepreneur in a relaxed setting, seemingly enjoying the hospitality and warmth of his host.

As news of Jack Ma’s unexpected presence in Pakistan spreads, speculation arises about the purpose behind his visit and the potential impact it may have on the country’s business and technology landscape. Many eagerly await further updates on this intriguing development.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shoaib Akhtar Sums Up How We Feel About The ‘Pasoori’ Remake
Read more in lens

proproperty

Property Dealer Found Shot Dead in Karachi
Read more in proproperty
close
>