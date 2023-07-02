Govt Declares Fiber Optic Unsafe, Recommends Dark Fiber for Official Communication

In a recent development, the federal government has raised concerns regarding the security of internet services provided through “third party fiber optics.”

The government has deemed these connections insecure and has taken measures to address the issue.

To ensure the safety and security of sensitive data, the government has issued a circular to all its departments, provinces, federal ministries, and divisions. The circular emphasizes the use of “dark fiber” as a more secure alternative for data transmission.

The circular highlights the reliance of many government departments and institutions on private fiber optic networks for internet services.

However, it raises concerns about the potential problems that may arise from using such connectivity, particularly related to data theft and unauthorized access.

Specifically, there are apprehensions regarding the vulnerability of data when transmitted through optical fiber connections.

In response to these concerns, the circular recommends the adoption of “dark fiber” as a solution to significantly reduce the risk of data theft and unauthorized access.

Dark fiber refers to unused or unlit optical fiber infrastructure that can be dedicated for private and secure data transmission. By utilizing dark fiber connections, the government aims to enhance the security and privacy of important information exchanged over the internet.

This move by the federal government reflects its commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the integrity of communication channels. By encouraging the use of dark fiber, the government seeks to mitigate potential security risks associated with third-party fiber optics and reinforce the protection of crucial government information.