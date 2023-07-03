M-Tag Service to Remain Suspended on Major Motorways Due to Unknown Reasons

The M-Tag services have been temporarily suspended on three main motorways.

According to the details, the suspension will last for six days, from the 6th to the 12th of July. The services have been suspended on the following motorways:

M-2 (Lahore-Islamabad Motorway)

M-3 (Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway)

M-4 (Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway)

Police Escort for Buses

After a gruesome, fatal accident involving a high-speed bus, the highway police proposed “escorting” passenger buses through the salt range, a 10 km-long, accident-prone, winding track.

According to a media report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway North Zone, Mohammad Yusuf Malik, has decided that buses traveling between Islamabad and Lahore will be issued “time cards at predetermined safe places” and monitored by speed cameras and patrol cars.

A “group of [an] appropriate number of buses” will halt at a “safe place” before the range and then move in convoy. This strategy will “significantly reduce” road and highway accidents, particularly in the region of Kallar Kahar.