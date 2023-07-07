Tourists Suffer Long Delays as Flash Flood Blocks Karakoram Highway

The Uchar Nullah in Dasu district has been flooded due to heavy rainfall. As a result, the local administration has blocked off the Karakoram (KK) highway for all traffic.

Around this time, several people make their way to Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and surrounding areas via two main routes. One option is to go via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which is the more scenic route of the two.

The other way is through Dasu, Patan, Bisham, and Chillas. The latter route is longer and mostly used by heavy transport vehicles since it includes fewer narrow spots, sharp turns, and steep climbs than the former. Although, it is mostly filled with dry mountains and is prone to excessive land-slides.

Due to the flood, the local administration has closed the KK highway from both ends to ensure the safety of the people. It is yet to issue a formal update on the situation, including a possible timeline for the road’s reopening.