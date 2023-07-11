Sharjah Launches Quick ‘One-Day Test’ for Getting Driver’s License

To make getting a driver’s license easy and quick, Sharjah Police has launched the ‘One-Day Test’ initiative, allowing applicants to give preliminary and city driver’s license tests on the same day.

According to the details, the new initiative targets National Service recruits and high school graduates.

Speaking about its launch, the Director of Mechanics and Drivers Licensing Department, Colonel Khaled Mohamed El-Kay, stated that the ‘One-Day Test’ scheme has come into effect today (11 July) and will expire in September.

It will be conducted in two phases, online and on-site. In the first phase, applicants can apply for a new driver’s license using the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) app and also attend theoretical classes.

If applicants successfully pass the theoretical stage online, they proceed to the next step, which involves practical training classes.

Before the practical test, applicants will undergo training. Following this, the final test will involve both the preliminary and city driver’s license tests. The final test will be conducted within a single day rather than attending multiple training days.

Sharjah Police has urged national service recruits and high school graduates to benefit from the scheme before it expires.