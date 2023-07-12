British Pakistani Appointed as Chairman of Top UK Government Organization

Harris Bokhari OBE, a British Pakistani community activist, has been appointed the new Chair of the National Citizen Service (NCS) Trust.

NCS is a government-funded program that provides young people with the opportunity to develop their skills and confidence through volunteering, social action, and residential training.

ALSO READ Young Pakistani Men Set Unique World Record Using 3,000+ Plant Saplings

Bokhari is a social entrepreneur and chartered accountant who has served on the boards of several organizations, including the Natural History Museum and the Prince’s Trust Mosaic Initiative. He was awarded an OBE in 2015 for his services to young people and interfaith relations.

In his new role, Bokhari will help lead NCS Trust as it delivers its new strategy, which aims to provide greater choice and opportunity for young people. He will also work to ensure that NCS is aligned with the government’s youth guarantee, which aims to ensure that all young people have access to high-quality opportunities.

ALSO READ UN Approves Pakistan’s Resolution Against Desecration of Quran Despite Western Opposition

Bokhari said: “I am honored and excited to assume the role of Chair at NCS Trust. To date, NCS has been a catalyst for profound change in the lives of countless young people. I am eager to contribute my efforts in enabling many more teenagers to unlock their full potential, irrespective of their background. There has never been a more important time for NCS to give young people confidence and skills.”

The appointment of Bokhari is a significant step for NCS Trust as it seeks to expand its reach and impact. Bokhari’s experience and commitment to social justice will be invaluable as the organization works to ensure that all young people have the opportunity to succeed.