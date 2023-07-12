Vietnamese Automaker Unveils Cheap All-Electric Suzuki Jimny Rival

Vinfast VF3, a Suzuki Jimny-inspired electric SUV, will debut in Vietnam in Q3 2024.

The VF3 is a smaller version of the Suzuki Jimny and its powertrain details have not been revealed. According to leaks, the VF3 will use a single electric motor powered by a Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP) battery with a 237 km range and a 12-second 0-100 km/h sprint.

Safety and comfort features are also unknown for now. VF3 will reportedly have two variants — Eco and Plus. The former will have 16-inch wheels, while the latter will have 17-inch wheels and two-tone exterior paint options.

The interior of the VF 3 has not been disclosed, but design sketches suggest a basic cabin for up to five people with limited luggage capacity. The standard model will have a single infotainment screen, while the Plus model would include a secondary 8-inch screen.

Vinfast claims the VF3 will be affordable and become Vietnam’s “national vehicle” after its launch. Although, its price will be unveiled on upon the formal launch next year.