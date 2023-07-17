Lahore High Court Orders Rs. 5,000 Fine on Helmetless Bike Riding

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of Rs. 5,000 for motorcyclists without helmets to improve road safety. Due to the unsatisfactory performance of the authorities, the court has decided to intervene.

Justice Shahid Karim issued this ruling after hearing petitions about the city’s smog. He ordered the traffic police to administer strict helmet rules during the hearing.

The court said it would issue an official order to enforce these guidelines. It also criticized the traffic wardens for not performing their duties properly.

The traffic police and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) recently held a cycling event on Main Boulevard in Gulberg. The court took city traffic wardens to task for obstructing traffic.

The court suggested a ten-day advertising campaign to encourage helmet use, suggesting a system that automatically fines non-compliant riders.

The CBD underpass’s drainage also raised the LHC’s ire. The court demanded an explanation from the LDA Chief Engineer over the poor drainage of the underpass.