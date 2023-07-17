News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore High Court Orders Rs. 5,000 Fine on Helmetless Bike Riding

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 17, 2023 | 3:57 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of Rs. 5,000 for motorcyclists without helmets to improve road safety. Due to the unsatisfactory performance of the authorities, the court has decided to intervene.

Justice Shahid Karim issued this ruling after hearing petitions about the city’s smog. He ordered the traffic police to administer strict helmet rules during the hearing.

ALSO READ

The court said it would issue an official order to enforce these guidelines. It also criticized the traffic wardens for not performing their duties properly.

The traffic police and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) recently held a cycling event on Main Boulevard in Gulberg. The court took city traffic wardens to task for obstructing traffic.

The court suggested a ten-day advertising campaign to encourage helmet use, suggesting a system that automatically fines non-compliant riders.

ALSO READ

The CBD underpass’s drainage also raised the LHC’s ire. The court demanded an explanation from the LDA Chief Engineer over the poor drainage of the underpass.


lens

Ushna Shah Goes Chic and Bold in Boho Style
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Concludes BuP Awards for C-15 Sector to Expedite Development
Read more in proproperty
close
>