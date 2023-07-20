Here’s a First Look at Huawei and Chery’s Tesla Model S Rival

Earlier, the internet went abuzz after seeing spy shots of Chery and Huawei’s AITO EH3 electric sedan. Now, more detailed spy images have emerged, showing a LiDAR sensor on the roof, design details, and a large floating screen on the dash.

According to media reports, the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) CATL battery and Chery’s E0X platform allow for a 700-km range on a single charge.

Huawei is expanding its Chinese automobile operations quickly. It launched AITO with Dongfeng Motor subsidiary Seres. Huawei collaborates with Changan and CATL on Avatr EVs, in addition to AITO. ArcFox (BAIC) receives chips, OS, sensors, and motors from Huawei as well.

Huawei flagship stores sell AITO, Avatr, and ArcFox EVs. The company has formed numerous collaborations in the automotive industry to gain a competitive edge over its rivals.

The tech company now collaborates with JAC and Chery on AITO’s model line. Therefore, Huawei, JAC, and Chery will all supply the AITO EV lineup.

Huawei-Chery’s AITO car is called EH3. The latest spy shots show the AITO design elements like thin triangular headlights, a slanted bonnet line, and a distinctive taillight unit. From the outside, the car looks quite similar to Xiaomi’s upcoming EV.

It boasts huge five-spoke wheels, an aerodynamic shape, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor. The EH3’s front fenders have Huawei ADS sensors.

A big floating screen, slim instrument panel, and compact steering wheel decorate AITO EH3’s interior. The gear shifter is on the steering column while the central console contains two wireless charging stations, two cup holders, and large storage. The driver-side front pillar has a Face ID sensor for additional safety.

The Chery E0X platform underpins the AITO EH3. CATL will supply a Qilin ternary (NMC) battery with a claimed range of 700 kilometers. EH3 also supports 800V charging which allows for 150 kilometers of range in five minutes of charging.

EH3 will have 23 speakers, Huawei autonomous driving, 8295 Qualcomm CPUs, and a battery. The powertrain is unknown, but, the reports state that EH3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds.

AITO EH3 will launch next year. However, some H2 2023 auto shows will show a pre-production model. The price range and models of the EH3 will be revealed upon formal launch. The EV is shaping up to be a competent Tesla Model S Fighter.