LHC Orders Strict Action Against Wrong Parking

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the city administration to take action against unlawful parking on an urgent basis to reduce traffic in Punjab’s busy metropolis.

Justice Shahid Karim heard Haroon Farooq’s petition against unauthorized parking spots. The LHC insisted that eateries without parking places be sealed immediately during the plea hearing.

Justice Karim also stressed the need for proper guidelines from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to curb wrong parking on important road service lines.

The court also emphasized the importance of conserving the city’s green spaces amid rising development activities. It also stressed protecting elderly trees from falling or being cut down.

The LHC expressed concern over chronic law violations in Lahore. It also asked the relevant authorities and government ministries to submit hearing implementation reports.

Earlier this week, LHC ordered a fine of Rs. 5,000 for motorcyclists without helmets to improve road safety. The court reportedly intervened due to the unsatisfactory performance of the authorities.

Justice Karim said that the court would issue an official order to enforce these guidelines. He also criticized the traffic wardens for not performing their duties properly.

Lahore is ramping up the intensity of legal action against traffic lawbreakers. This warrants vigilance on the part of the citizens.