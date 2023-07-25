Sony and Honda’s New Electric Car Will Learn The Driver’s Preferences

The Sony-Honda joint project Afeela has unveiled its upcoming breakthrough electric vehicle (EV).

The EV was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year. According to the update, Afeela will be a highly advanced car with cutting-edge features and technology.

Honda and Sony have partnered with Qualcomm, with the latter’s SoC powering the EV.

Qualcomm, best known for its smartphone processors, has been working on a cutting-edge automotive system that collects sensor data, powers interior screens, and provides over-the-air updates and real-time alerts via 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

By analyzing real-time data, AI lets the device learn and adapt to the driver’s preferences.

According to AutoPacific chief analyst Ed Kim, the roles of these three companies in producing Afeela EV are as follows:

Honda is providing the platform for the car.

Sony is working on the design, user experience, and user interface.

Qualcomm will provide the tech and hardware components.

Unreal Engine (the 3D graphics engine used in games) will power the inside screens. Honda’s e:Architecture platform will underpin the Afeela EV, which will be produced in Ohio in 2025.

ALSO READ All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted in a Parking Garage

Sony will enhance the user experience with its movie, music, and video game content and digital technology.

The Afeela EV is intended to be a niche, low-volume vehicle with cutting-edge technology, implying a hefty price tag. With that said, the EV will likely make a fierce competitor to the likes of Mercedes EQS, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air.