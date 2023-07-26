Lady Constable Praised for Issuing Fine to Her Own Father

In a recent promising development, a Lady Constable from Chunian, Punjab, issued a fine to her own father for not abiding by the road rules.

According to a media report, the constable named Sumaira Siddique was on check-post duty on Kasur Road. There, she saw her father Muhammad Siddique passing by on his motorcycle without a helmet.

Sumaira signaled her father to stop and gave him a ticket for breaking the law and not taking his safety into account. She stated that the law is equal for anyone and that she would never let her relationship with anyone get in the way of her duty.

She stated:

The awareness campaign regarding traffic safety is currently ongoing. Still, my father rode the bike without a helmet. When I saw during my duty, I asked my fellow duty officer to stop him. I obtained his NIC from him and asked the officer to issue the challan.

Sumaira’s father also praised her commitment to her duty with pride and joy. “Whether its a stranger or a relative, strong or weak, the law should be the same for everyone,” he stated.

Locals also commended the lady constable for her professionalism and sincerity in her duty. Sumaira’s colleagues also expressed the need for individuals such as her in the law enforcement departments.

