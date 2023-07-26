Toyota Launches New Installment Plan Promising Delivery in Ten Days

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has partnered with Meezan Bank Limited (MBL) to launch an installment plan.

The plan is only valid for Toyota Corolla and Yaris and ensures car delivery in 10 working days.

The installment plan is available at all authorized Toyota dealerships, although, only Meezan Bank cardholders can avail of this offer.

The installment plan includes the following benefits:

Special discounted monthly rentals.

Exclusive takaful rate at 1.4%.

Toyota protection plan.

Free 4th-year basic extended warranty.

Priority delivery (within 10 working days).

50% waiver in processing fee.

50% waiver in early termination charges for customers who intend to terminate existing Car Ijarah to opt vehicle from the proposed MBL IMC joint campaign.

6th Production Pause in 2023

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently halted production due to a shortage of parts and inventory caused by import restrictions for the 6th time this year.

According to the notification, the assembly plant will be closed from July 21 to August 3. The manufacturer notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) of the development last week.

The company previously declared a complete factory closure from June 26 to June 27, June 3 to June 8, May 2 to May 3, February 1 to February 14, and then again from March 24 to March 27.

A similar issue plagues other car companies in Pakistan, with numerous automakers reportedly on the verge of going under.